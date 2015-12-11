BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 Anima Holding SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in November at 540 million euros ($591.14 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: