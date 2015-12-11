Dec 11 Innofactor Plc :

* Population Register Centre selects Innofactor as the provider of its electronic services, case management and CRM system

* Value of procurement is about 850,000 euros ($932,450.00)

* Population Register Centre has an option to continue maintenance contract by 1-4 years

* System delivery is planned to be implemented during 2016

($1 = 0.9116 euros)