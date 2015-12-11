Dec 11 Scor

* Scor acknowledges decision taken by Sompo not to execute its plan announced on March 6, 2015

* This plan included acquisition of 8.1 pct of voting rights in Scor, and an intention to increase its holding to 15 pct and apply the equity accounting method to its Scor holding

* To Scor's knowledge, this decision is not the result of a reassessment by Sompo of Scor's financial outlook, business and prospects