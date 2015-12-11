BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* Reduction of maximum interest rate will have no impact on results for current financial year 2015
* Bank is expecting reported EPS of between 4.70 Swiss francs ($4.78) and 4.90 Swiss francs for 2015 as announced previously
* In order to mitigate potential consequences, bank has defined a set of measures which will be introduced in short and medium term
* It is expected that impact for business year 2016 will be limited
* It will have on like for like basis compared to mid-point of 2015 EPS guidance range (4.80 Swiss francs) estimated negative impact on EPS of 10 pct or 0.47 Swiss francs respectively, when fully phased in over next 36 months
* Will reassess if necessary its pay-out target range in due course in order to ensure a sustainable dividend policy Source text for Eikon:
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: