Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 11 Mls Multimedia SA :
* Increases share capital by 1.4 million euros ($1.54 million) from capitalization of retained earnings
* Says share capital is divided into 12.4 million shares of euro 0.48 nominal value per share
Source text: bit.ly/1RebIDm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order