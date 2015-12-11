Dec 11 Talex SA :

* Total value of orders received from Bank Zachodni WBK SA (BZ WBK SA) between Nov. 18 and Dec. 11 at 5.0 million zlotys ($1.3 million) net

* Order of greatest value of 387,000 zlotys net was placed in December and concerns delivery of IT solutions Source text for Eikon:

