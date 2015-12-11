BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 LSR Group :
* Says STREETLINK LIMITED divests and AEM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED acquires 57.56 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1QAMYDG, bit.ly/1Y2o0mt
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD)