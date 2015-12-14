Dec 14 Tiger Brands Ltd

* Agreement between Tiger Brands and Dangote Industries limited and withdrawal of cautionary

* Parties have reached agreement regarding terms of a "transaction"

* DIL will provide tbcg with an immediate cash injection of n10 billion (r0.7 billion)

* Tiger co will divest of its 65.7 pct shareholding in TBCG to DIL for $1, write off its shareholder loans to TBCG with an approximate value of r0.7 billion

* Former directors of TBCG, namely Messrs Olakunle Alake, Arnold Ekpe and Asue Ighodalo have agreed to rejoin board of TBCG

* tiger Brands and Dangote Industries Limited ("DIL") (collectively, " parties") have been in discussions in respect of Tiger Brands' shareholding in TBCG

* Transaction will ensure that TBCG is maintained as a viable going concern, able to retain its employees and meet its obligations to its stakeholders

* Given losses that have been sustained by tbcg since its acquisition by tiger brands, transaction will have a positive impact on tiger brands' earnings in future

* Will assume and settle outstanding debt guaranteed on behalf of TBCG, amounting to n5.6 billion (r0.4 billion)