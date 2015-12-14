FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
Dec 14 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Oerlikon's manmade fibers segment wins large orders for latest staple fiber technologies
* Manmade fibers segment received a number of large orders totaling more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.75 million) for their Oerlikon Neumag staple fiber plant engineering technologies
* Orders were placed by key customers in Europe and Asia, outside China, for production of staple fibers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.