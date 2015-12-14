Dec 14 Walter Meier AG :

* Concludes focus on climate technology - dividend payout now 2.00 Swiss francs ($2.03) per share

* Proposed dividend payout of 2.00 Swiss francs per share from 2015 onward

* Due to currency discounts and a drop in volume, all key figures recorded for 2015 financial year will be down on 2014

* Is expecting its results to recover slightly in 2016, with currency turmoil in market likely to settle down and various measures to improve operational efficiency due to be taken over coming months

