Dec 14 Fagron NV :

* Board of directors has decided to no longer give priority to a takeover process

* Instead board of director gives its full attention to its discussions with financing banks and a possible public or private capital increase

* In light of the outcome of this strategic analysis the current CEO, Ger van Jeveren, has decided to resign and is stepping down as managing director and CEO of Fagron with immediate effect

* Board of directors has decided to appoint Hans Stols, a current independent director of Fagron, as CEO with immediate effect