UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Wolford AG :
* Revenue increase and positive operating results expected for entire year 2015/16
* Confirms its original target of generating a further increase in revenues and once again concluding current financial year with positive operating results
* Reported significant revenue growth in first six months of current financial year, with revenues up 9.1 pct to 79.24 million euros
* Revenue growth was 3.1 pct when adjusted for currency effects
* Half-year operating results (EBIT) of -0.28 million euros were below prior-year figure (H1 2014/15: 3.17 million euros)
* When adjusted to take account of all one-off effects, EBIT in first half of current financial year actually rose by 2.63 million euros
* H1 earnings after tax totaled -0.90 million euros compared to 1.38 million euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.