BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 14 EuKedos SpA :
* Shareholder Arkigest Srl exercises 4.0 million warrants "Warrant A Eukedos 2015" for total value of 3.6 million euros ($3.94 million)
* As a result of warrant conversion Arkigest will increase its stake in Eukedos to 46.35 percent
* Arkigest does not intend to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares
* Arkigest signed an agreement to sell 6.75 percent of Eukedos share capital after warrant conversion in order to be exempted from the obligation to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares
Source text: bit.ly/1NkmVhH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.