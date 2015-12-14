Dec 14 EuKedos SpA :

* Shareholder Arkigest Srl exercises 4.0 million warrants "Warrant A Eukedos 2015" for total value of 3.6 million euros ($3.94 million)

* As a result of warrant conversion Arkigest will increase its stake in Eukedos to 46.35 percent

* Arkigest does not intend to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares

* Arkigest signed an agreement to sell 6.75 percent of Eukedos share capital after warrant conversion in order to be exempted from the obligation to launch a takeover bid on Eukedos shares

