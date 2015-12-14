Dec 14 Pihlajalinna Oyj

* Pihlajalinna acquires Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus

* Subsidiary company Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy has agreed to acquire from current owners over 90 pct of all shares of Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus Oy

* Net debt-free value of acquisition target is 6.8 million euros ($7.45 million)

* Transaction price will be paid fully in cash when acquisition is completed

* Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus is currently in a demerging process

* Demerger is expected to come into force on Jan. 1, 2016

* Acquisition is expected to come into force by end of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

