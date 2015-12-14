UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
Dec 14 Shell
* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell updates on its intentions for Shell-BG combination
* Expectation is that BG's business would be integrated into Shell's businesses
* With regards to office footprint rationalisation in UK, Shell will, following deal completion, undertake a comprehensive review during course of 2016
* Deal remains on track for completion in early 2016.
* Expects BG restructuring will be required to achieve expected benefits of recommended combination
* Reductions are in addition to previously announced plans to reduce Shell's headcount and contractor positions by 7,500 globally.
* Currently expects an overall potential reduction of about 2,800 roles globally across combined group, or approximately 3 pct of total workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
