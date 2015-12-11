BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 ISG Plc :
* Response to unsolicited offer
* Has considered today's announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings Ltd of an unsolicited offer for ISG
* Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action and, in particular, not to sell their ISG shares
* Unanimous in its rejection of offer of 143 pence per share which it believes significantly undervalues ISG and its future prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: