Dec 11 ISG Plc :

* Response to unsolicited offer

* Has considered today's announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings Ltd of an unsolicited offer for ISG

* Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action and, in particular, not to sell their ISG shares

* Unanimous in its rejection of offer of 143 pence per share which it believes significantly undervalues ISG and its future prospects