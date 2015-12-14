BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 14 Lonza Swiss Finanz AG
* Says Beat In-Albon has decided to step down from his role as chief operating officer for specialty ingredients
* Says Sven Abend, currently chief strategy officer and member of executive committee, will take over responsibility for specialty ingredients as chief operating officer
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.