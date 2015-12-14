Dec 14 Entra ASA :
* Announces details regarding acquisition of the office part of Oslo City
* Says on Nov. 6 Entra and Steen & Strøm AS signed an unconditional share purchase agreement
with DNB Kjøpesenter og Hotell AS confirming acquisition of all shares in Oslo City Kjøpesenter
AS, owner of Oslo City
* Entra will acquire offices and Steen & Strøm shopping center
* Parking basement will be held 50/50
* Closing is expected by year-end 2015
* Entra's share of property value is about 1.65 billion Norwegian crowns ($190.00 million)
of 5 billion crowns total property value
* Says will finance transaction through existing debt facilities
($1 = 8.6842 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)