Dec 14 Entra ASA :

* Announces details regarding acquisition of the office part of Oslo City

* Says on Nov. 6 Entra and Steen & Strøm AS signed an unconditional share purchase agreement with DNB Kjøpesenter og Hotell AS confirming acquisition of all shares in Oslo City Kjøpesenter AS, owner of Oslo City

* Entra will acquire offices and Steen & Strøm shopping center

* Parking basement will be held 50/50

* Closing is expected by year-end 2015

* Entra's share of property value is about 1.65 billion Norwegian crowns ($190.00 million) of 5 billion crowns total property value

* Says will finance transaction through existing debt facilities  Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6842 Norwegian crowns)