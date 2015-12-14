Dec 14 Klepierre :

* Enters into an agreement to acquire Oslo City, downtown Oslo's leading shopping center

* Announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct controlled Scandinavian subsidiary, has signed a sale and purchase agreement, jointly with Entra, to acquire Oslo City

* Both partners will acquire holding company that owns Oslo City for a total consideration of 528 million euros ($578.6 million)

* Steen & Strøm will be buying 67 pct of Oslo City holding company for 344 million euros, and Entra will acquire remaining 33 pct

* Impact of transaction on Klépierre's consolidated loan-to-value will be limited to circa 50 bps

* Closing expected by year-end 2015