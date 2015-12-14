Dec 14 Klepierre :
* Enters into an agreement to acquire Oslo City, downtown
Oslo's leading shopping center
* Announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct controlled
Scandinavian subsidiary, has signed a sale and purchase
agreement, jointly with Entra, to acquire Oslo City
* Both partners will acquire holding company that owns Oslo
City for a total consideration of 528 million euros ($578.6
million)
* Steen & Strøm will be buying 67 pct of Oslo City holding
company for 344 million euros, and Entra will acquire remaining
33 pct
* Impact of transaction on Klépierre's consolidated
loan-to-value will be limited to circa 50 bps
* Closing expected by year-end 2015
