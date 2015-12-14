Dec 14 Grifols SA :

* Says Victor Grifols Roura to step down as CEO

* Says Victor Grifols Roura to remain in the company as non executive chairman

* Says CEO proposes that his brother Raimon Grifols Roura and son Victor Grifols Deu jointly occupy CEO position

* Changes to take full effect in 2017 with transition period in 2016

