BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 14 Grifols SA :
* Says Victor Grifols Roura to step down as CEO
* Says Victor Grifols Roura to remain in the company as non executive chairman
* Says CEO proposes that his brother Raimon Grifols Roura and son Victor Grifols Deu jointly occupy CEO position
* Changes to take full effect in 2017 with transition period in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.