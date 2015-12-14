BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 14 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Has signed a definitive agreement for sale of IBA Molecular ("IBAM"), in which IBA has a 40 pct stake, to funds advised by Capvest Partners LP
* Transaction is estimated to be worth circa 55 million euros ($60.30 million) to IBA in cash
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.