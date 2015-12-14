BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 14 Neuron Bio SA :
* To propose 1.0 million euro ($1.10 million) capital increase, to grant one new share per eight owned shares
* To propose new business plan in Jan. 2016
* To negotiate with a group of investors who want to enter with 3 million euro capital
* Plans to commercialize its Alzheimer disease diagnostic tool in Spain and later in the US via its Neuron Bio USA Inc. unit
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
