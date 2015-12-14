Dec 14 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Plans to offer up to 4 million shares to a limited number of institutional investors and
to itself
* Price of offer shares will be finally determined based on offers received from
institutional investors in a book-building process
* Company and Carnegie Investment Bank AB have set initial price range of offer shares at
9.70 - 10.50 per offer share
* Purpose of offering would be, among others, to raise capital for further growth in
accordance with the company's strategic goals
* Offer shares correspond about up to 50.24 pct of all the shares and voting rights of the
company immediately prior to the offering
* Offer shares would not be entitled to dividend distributed by company in 2015
