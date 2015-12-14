Dec 14 Schneider Electric :

* Reaches an agreement to sell its transportation business to Kapsch Trafficcom

* Terms of agreement reflect a purchase price of about 35 million euros ($38.36 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis

* Transaction would generate a capital loss/impairment of about 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)