UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Raskier A/S, company owned by Gabriel Holding chairman Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, bought on Dec. 11 a total of 2,000 shares for 514,749 Danish crowns ($75,000)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8122 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.