Dec 14 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :

* Says 230,000 sq ft Westminster mixed-use development to be constructed by BAM, awarded by Anquila Corporation Ltd of Hong Kong

* Deal regards development of premises at 63-65 Buckingham Gate for residential and office purposes

* Works on site have commenced and will be completed towards the end of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1P1DGAI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)