Dec 14 Getinge AB

* Says Getinge Infection Control enters into low temperature market with acquisition of Stericool and exclusive distribution agreement with TSO3

* Says Stericool has its headquarters and manufacturing site in Ankara, Turkey, with a total of 20 employees

* Says consolidation of Stericool into Getinge Group will take place from January 1, 2016

* Says net sales in 2016 is estimated at 25 MSEK and EBITDA is expected at 4.5 MSEK