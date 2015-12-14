UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Colruyt NV :
* Reports H1 revenue of 4.55 billion euros ($5.02 billion) versus 4.55 billion euros in Reuters poll
* H1 EBITDA is 360.8 million euros versus 349 million euros in Reuters poll
* H1 profit is 182.5 million euros versus 174 million euros in Reuters poll
* H1 retail revenue grew by 4.1 pct to 3,427 million euros
* H1 wholesale and foodservice revenue increased by 2.8 pct to 788 million euros
* Confirms outlook for the consolidated net result of 2015/16 to at least match last year's result (not taking into account the one-off cost of 31.6 million euros)
* Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor of the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term Source text: bit.ly/1NPxE5x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.