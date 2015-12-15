Dec 15 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited announces
final results of its tender offer to purchase Tetragon Financial
Group Limited non-voting shares
* In accordance with terms of offer, Master Fund has
accepted for purchase 5,999,999 TFG non-voting shares at a
purchase price of $10.00 per share
* A total of 19,472,989 TFG non-voting shares were properly
tendered and not withdrawn at purchase price of $10.00 per share
* Master Fund will promptly make payment for shares validly
tendered and accepted for purchase, which is expected to occur
on or about December 18, 2015
