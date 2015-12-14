UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Grobina AS :
* Says Finnish auction house Saga Furs this year has completely removed mink collection from December auction
* As a result, sale for mink what was produced in this year, will be organized only in 3 auctions and December mink will not be traded
* Says management is working with its creditors on accumulated debt repayment transfer to 2016, providing repayment of debt of March and June 2016 mink auction revenue
* Says reached agreement with creditor Hedensted Grouppen on payment extension of debt which was accumulated in 2014, transfering its repayment from 2016 auction revenue
* Says thus submitted application of bankruptcy on Dec.11 by Hedensted Grouppenwill be withdrawn Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.