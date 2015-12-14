Dec 14 Tell SA :

* Grupa Archidoc sells 1,579,568 shares or 22.93 percent stake in company, lowering its stake in Tell to 2.88 percent from 25.81 percent on Dec. 8

* On Dec. 9 Grupa Archidoc sold 198,124 shares or 2.88 percent stake in Tell

* 1,579,568 shares and 198,124 shares of Tell were sold at 10.85 zloty per share

* Luxemburg-based, Neo BPO Sarl, affiliated to Tomasz Slowinski, buys 753,010 shares or 10.93 percent stake in Tell at 10.86 zloty per share

* Idem Sp. z o.o. buys 826,558 shares or 12.0 percent stake in Tell

* Luxemburg-based, Silquern Sarl affiliated to Piotr Cholewa, buys 826,558 shares or 12.0 percent stake in Tell

* El Nido buys 753,010 shares or 10.93 percent stake in Tell

* Artur Wojtaszek, member of Tell's management board, buys 19,890 shares of Tell at 10.85 zloty per share

* Grupa Archidoc is affiliated to Artur Wojtaszek, Tomasz Slowinski and Jerzy Motz, members of Tell's supervisory board

* Piotr Cholewa is member of Tell's supervisory board

