UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Faurecia to buy its car exterior systems business
* Transaction is for an enterprise value of 665 million euros ($734.0 million)
* Acquisition could be finalized in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1RNvCo9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.