Dec 14 Watchstone Group Plc

* Receipt of letter of claim

* Letter of claim details expected value of potential claims against company to be approximately 9.4 mln stg.

* Received a letter of claim from law firm to commence an action against company under financial services and markets act 2000

* Does not believe that letter of claim will adversely impact company's previously announced reduction of capital and return of capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: