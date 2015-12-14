Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 14 SES SA :
* SES to participate in seed fund with Luxembourg government to finance ICT start-ups
* Signing parties agreed to collect public and private funds worth 19.2 million euros ($21.1 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order