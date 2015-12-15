Dec 15 Discovery Ltd :
* Refinancing of bee transaction by the discovery foundation
* In terms of BEE deal, co issued 14.2 million shares at
R0.001 each to Discovery Foundation for an initial period of 10
years
* Repurchase by discovery of 5 666 134 discovery shares
held by foundation, at a price of r0.001 per Discovery share
* Foundation has resolved in terms of Foundation agreement
to refinance its shareholding in Discovery
* Issue to foundation by discovery of 5,666,134 new
Discovery shares at a price of R144.22 per discovery share,
representing 30 day VWAP to Dec. 9, 2015
