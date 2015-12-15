Dec 15 Ascom Holding AG :

* Acquires Italian medical software company UMS (United Medical Software)

* With acquisition of UMS, Ascom will gain access to new software and competence for global integrated workflow solutions in healthcare ICT

* Purchase price amounts to mid-single digit millions in Swiss francs

* In addition, Ascom has agreed to an earn-out payment in low-single digit millions in Swiss francs, dependent on achievement of agreed revenue targets Source text - bit.ly/1NmsHPT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)