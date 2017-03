Dec 15 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex and University of Geneva collaborators awarded 440,762 Swiss francs ($448,841) grant from the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI) to profile Addex TrkB allosteric modulators as neuroprotective agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9820 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)