Dec 15 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Decided to issue 1.5 million shares on basis of authorization granted to it by company EGM
on Dec. 14
* Trading in shares is expected to commence on NASDAQ Helsinki on or about Dec. 17
* Subscription price in share issue was set at 17.0 euros ($18.75) per share
* Agreed not to issue or sell any shares in Pihlajalinna for period ending 90 days after
closing of share issue
* Sentica Buyout III and Sentica Buyout III Co-Investment sold 1.5 mln shares in company in
connection to share issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9067 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)