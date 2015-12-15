Dec 15 Isra Vision AG :

* FY revenue growth of 10 pct to 112.2 million euros ($123.79 million) (FY 13/14: 102.5 million euros)

* FY EBT plus 14 pct to 21.8 million euros (FY 13/14: 19.1 million euros)

* For current financial year, Isra anticipates a continued profitable growth in double-digit percentage range

* Assumes that a dividend at least in same amount of previous year will be paid

* FY earnings per share (EPS) rise to 3.39 euros (FY 13/14: 2.97 euros)

* Is actively preparing for medium-term targeted revenue dimension of 150 million euros