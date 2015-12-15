Dec 15 UBM Plc :

* UBM Plc announces the sale of PR Newswire to Cision

* Announces that it has reached agreement for sale of PR Newswire to Cision for $841 million, comprising $810 million in cash and $31 million of preferred equity (on a fair value basis)

* Transaction is a significant step for UBM in executing its "events first" strategy

* Net cash proceeds received on completion are expected to be approximately 498 million stg after adjustments for transaction expenses, debt-like items, tax and a contribution of 10 million stg to UBM's pension scheme

* Transaction requires shareholder approval and a circular is expected to be posted to UBM shareholders shortly

* Transaction will be dilutive to EPS initially

* However this dilution will be partially mitigated by proposed share consolidation accompanying special dividend

* PR Newswire will be treated as held for sale when UBM reports its full-year results for 2015 on Feb.25, 2016

* Following completion of transaction, 245 million stg is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend

* Remainder retained to provide greater financial capacity to drive strategy through bolt-on acquisitions

* Agreement is subject to anti-trust clearance in US. Completion is expected late in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: