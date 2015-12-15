BRIEF-Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance
Dec 15 Ubm Plc
* Ubm plc announces the sale of pr newswire to cision for $841m and proposes to return £245m to shareholders
* ubm plc has reached agreement for sale of pr newswire to cision, a business controlled by gtcr canyon holdings (cayman), l.p., for $841m, comprising $810m in cash and $31m of preferred equity (on a fair value basis).
* following completion of transaction, £245m is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend,
* cash value of $810m represents a c.10.8 times multiple
* remainder retained to provide greater financial capacity to drive strategy through bolt-on acquisitions.
* total sale price of $841m being a c.11.2 times multiple of pr newswire's 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
* net cash proceeds received on completion are expected to be approximately £498m after adjustments for transaction expenses, debt-like items, tax and a contribution of £10m to ubm's pension scheme
* the agreement is subject to anti-trust clearance in us. Completion is expected late in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
