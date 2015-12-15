Dec 15 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:
* Federal high court delivered judgment dismissing
proceedings issued by Stanbic IBTC
* Judgment dismiss proceedings by co against Financial
Reporting Council of Nigeria, National Office for Technology
Acquisition and Promotion
* Says oral judgment held that questions raised by Stanbic
IBTC regarding FRC were "hypothetical and academic"
* Co awaits written judgment to enable it to understand the
decision regarding the meaning and application of section 7 of
the NOTAP Act
* Co has exercised its constitutional right of appeal and
lodged an appeal at the Lagos division of the court of appeal
Source: bit.ly/1QpVCq4
