Dec 15 Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag

* As at 11 December 2015, CA Immobilien Anlagen AG holds a total of 2,000,000 own shares. This corresponds to 2.0241% of total number of 98,808,336 voting shares issued

* Announces that share buyback program originally planned to run until 7 October 2016 has been terminated ahead of schedule as a result of target buyback volume having been achieved