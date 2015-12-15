Dec 15 Sika AG :

* Opens new mortar plant in Philadelphia

* New plant is an extension of Sika's existing concrete admixture plant, capacity of which has also been increased

* Strengthening of our presence close to booming megacities will continue to be our focus in 2016

* Planning to open two new plants in North America, one of which will be in Canada, other in U.S. Source text for Eikon:

