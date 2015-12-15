BRIEF-H.B. Fuller reports Q1 revenue $503.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 15 Sika AG :
* Opens new mortar plant in Philadelphia
* New plant is an extension of Sika's existing concrete admixture plant, capacity of which has also been increased
* Strengthening of our presence close to booming megacities will continue to be our focus in 2016
* Planning to open two new plants in North America, one of which will be in Canada, other in U.S. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.