Dec 15 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Comic Relief and GSK form five-year partnership to fight malaria and strengthen health systems

* Full-results from scoping study will be available in early 2016 and first decisions on grant-making taken later in year

* Fund - created through a 17 million stg donation from GSK, 5 million stg from Comic Relief - will provide targeted grants over next five years

* Grants will be made by Comic Relief through their standard independent grant making process

* Grants will be given to organisations on frontline, tackling malaria and improving health in five malaria endemic countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia