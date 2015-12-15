Dec 15 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Comic Relief and GSK form five-year partnership to fight
malaria and strengthen health systems
* Full-results from scoping study will be available in
early 2016 and first decisions on grant-making taken later in
year
* Fund - created through a 17 million stg donation from
GSK, 5 million stg from Comic Relief - will provide targeted
grants over next five years
* Grants will be made by Comic Relief through their standard
independent grant making process
* Grants will be given to organisations on frontline,
tackling malaria and improving health in five malaria endemic
countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia
