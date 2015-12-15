BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
Dec 15 Lithuanian Shipping Co
* Says by decision of Regional Court of Klaipeda dated December 14 bankruptcy proceedings of Lithuanian Shipping Company have been initiated
* The decision comes into force 10 days after its adoption
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.