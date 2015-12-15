UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 MS Industrie AG :
* Says that its unit MS Spaichingen GmbH has agreed with Commerzbank and Baden-Wuerttemberg Bank on two long-term financing agreements with total volume of 20 million euros ($22 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.