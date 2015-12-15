BRIEF-Westfield Corp says priced a US$500 mln 5 year debt issue into United States market
* Priced a US$500 million 5 year debt issue into United States market
(Refiles to clarify corporate division in headline)
Dec 15 Deutsche Bank AG
* Deutsche bank appoints Chief Information Officer and Head of Operations, Corporate & Investment Banking
* Pascal Boillat is to join Deutsche Bank in newly-created role of CIO and Head of Operations, Corporate & Investment Banking
* Pascal Boillat will join bank on 1 February 2016 Further company coverage: (Editng by Louise Heavens)
* Priced a US$500 million 5 year debt issue into United States market
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd: