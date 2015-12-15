UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* Has signed an agreement to acquire 10 hotel properties, valued at almost R1.8 billion, from Southern Sun Hotels Proprietary Limited
* Purchase consideration will be settled through issue of 145 million hospitality shares
* On completion of transaction, Tsogo will hold more than 50 percent of Hospitality's ordinary shares. Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.