Dec 15 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* SPP Fastigheter assumes possession of Magnolia Bostad's project in Limhamn

* Magnolia Bostad is the project's sole developer, and first phase of occupancy is expected during 2018

* Agreement covers some 280 rental apartments with property value of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($60 million) at completion Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4066 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)